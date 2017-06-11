1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447M

One lucky Powerball player in California won Saturday night's jackpot worth an estimated $447.8 million, the seventh-largest prize in the game's history.

According to the California Lottery, the winner bought the ticket at the Marietta Liquor and Deli store in Sun City.

The winning numbers in the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, June 10:

20-26-32-38-58

With a Red Powerball of 3

(and a x2 Powerplay)

The jackpot rose from $435 million to $447.8 million.

Saturday's grand prize required an exact match of five numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The odds of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292,201,338.00 (292.2 million).

The odds of winning any prize in the drawing: 1 in 24.87.

