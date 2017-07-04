Police investigating man's drowning in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Authorities are investigating a man’s drowning in the Comal River after his body was pulled from the water late Tuesday morning.

New Braunfels police said they and NBFD were called an area of the Comal River just downstream from the San Antonio Street Bridge around 11:10 a.m. July 4. First responders found a group of people on the river had located a man in the water who was not conscious or breathing.

Police said the man died at the scene, and “although no foul play is suspected, the man’s death remains under investigation pending final results of an autopsy.” His name has not been released as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV