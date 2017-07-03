Two dead in crash along U.S. 281 near Round Mountain

Highway 281 between Highway 71 and Ranch Road 962 were closed Monday due to a wreck. Two people died, including a 99-year-old passenger. (Photo: Rebeca Trejo, KVUE)

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – Two people have died in a Monday crash along U.S. 281 near the Blanco/Burnet County Line, Texas Department of Public Safety confirms.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that U.S. 281 has been closed near the Hofbrau RV Park due to a multi-vehicle crash during a pursuit, and that Burnet County units were not involved. The RV park is located approximately two miles north of Round Mountain and nine miles south of Marble Falls.

DPS said around 11:30 a.m. July 3, a trooper traveling southbound on U.S. 281 was almost struck by a gray Honda that was traveling northbound. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, a 69-year-old man, did not stop for authorities and continued to weave in and out of traffic, almost striking other vehicles.

Troopers said the Honda eventually struck two SUVs traveling in the southbound lane, killing the 69-year-old Honda driver and his passenger, a 99-year-old woman.

DPS said one oft the SUV drivers refused transport to the hospital, while the other SUV driver was taken by EMS ground transport to Dell Seton Medical Center. The extent of the injuries of the person hospitalized is unknown.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

DPS said a judge has ordered an autopsy report to uncover a possible underlying reason for the driver's erratic behavior.

The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released pending notification of their families.

TxDOT Austin said U.S. 281 is closed between FM 962 in Round Mountain and Texas 71. The roadway will be reopened when the investigation is completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

