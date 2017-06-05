'Tiny Home' developer refurbishes shipping container

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
VERIFY: Are mushrooms in your yard safe to eat?
-
Boy reels in catfish with snake attached
-
Surveillance video released of suspect's car in shooting that injured 1-year-old
-
650 mile Uber ride from DFW to Nashville might be farthest ever
-
Woman fights back after burglarized twice
-
Katy man arrested, more than 100 grams of Fentanyl seized
-
Missing kayaker's body recovered from NW Houston pond
-
Former FBI agent's advice on traveling abroad
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
More Stories
-
Pct. 5: Man tried to take pics up women's skirts at…Jun. 6, 2017, 4:55 a.m.
-
Person struck on Southwest Freeway frontage roadJun. 6, 2017, 4:37 a.m.
-
Surveillance video released in shooting that injured…Jun. 5, 2017, 7:38 p.m.