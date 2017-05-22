Trump to grant student loan servicing work to just one company

US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at a school choice event watched by US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images)

The Department of Education said Friday it will hand over the work of servicing federal student loans to one company -- from the current roster of nine -- in what it says is a money-saving move, triggering criticism from student loan advocates who fear customer service would be worsened.

The department estimates the move will save about $130 million in the next five years. "Savings are expected to increase significantly over the life of the contract,” Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “Borrowers can expect to see a more user-friendly loan servicing interface, shorter email and call response times and an improved payment application method.”

Overseeing the work of one contractor would also allow the Education Department “to prioritize its monitoring efforts,” it said.

Of about $1.4 trillion of student debt now owed by 44 million Americans, a vast majority of the total -- more than $1 trillion -- is issued by the federal government. But the government currently outsources the work of handling payment, collection, payment deferment and general customer service to nine private companies.

With the latest change, the loan service providers will have to submit their proposals to the Education Department to compete for the government contract.

In granting the business to one company, the government is creating "a trillion dollar bank," says Natalia Abrams, executive director of Student Debt Crisis, an advocacy group.

"The too-big-to-fail is what we saw with the banks in 2008," she says. "I see this already as an industry out of control, with high profit. And in creating one company ..there would be no competition."

The Education Department didn't disclose if it has a preferred vendor. The department couldn't be reached for comment.

Navient, which was spun off from Sallie Mae in 2014, is the largest federal student loan service provider. Shares of Navient rose nearly 2% on Friday. They were up 0.4% in Monday morning trading. The company declined to comment.

The other eight loan service providers are: CornerStone, FedLoan Servicing, Granite State, Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, HESC/Edfinancial, MOHELA, Nelnet, and OSLA Servicing.

“Overreliance on a single student loan company can be risky, especially when it comes to large-scale IT projects,” said Rohit Chopra, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America and former student loan ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. “The Education Department previously relied on a single servicer, which led to major headaches for schools and borrowers.”

Some consumer advocates in the past have suggested a single servicing platform for direct student loans as a way to simplify what can often be a difficult process for borrowers.

“Having a single servicer would be helpful, provided it’s done well,” said Persis Yu, director of the National Consumer Law Center’s Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project. “Implementation would be key, and implementation means having the resources to handle the job properly.”

Yu also questioned some of the servicing contract changes included in Department of Education documents issued Friday. The chosen servicer would no longer be required to provide notices to borrowers who opted for that language option, she said. Additionally, monthly student loan billing statements would no longer be required to include the “Payback Playbook” developed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to help borrowers identify the best repayment plans for their situations.

A 2015 Government Accountability Office report found that approximately 70% of federal direct loan borrowers who were in default had incomes low enough to qualify for lower cost income-driven repayment plans but had not taken advantage of that option.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM