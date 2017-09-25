Target increases minimum wage to $11 per hour

Target announced Monday that it will be increasing its minimum wage to $11 per hour for all hourly employees in the U.S. with a goal to paying $15 per hour by the end of 2020.

In a press release, Target officials said the pay increase will also apply to the 100,000 seasonal employees that are expected to be hired this fall.

The increase brings Target’s minimum wage above the minimum wage required by law in 48 states and matches Massachusetts and Washington. Last year, Target increased its minimum hourly pay to $10 per hour.

“Target has a long history of investing in our team members. We care about and value the more than 323,000 individuals who come together every day with an absolute commitment to serving our guest,” said Brian Cornell, CEO and chairman of Target. “Target has always offered market competitive wages to our team members. With this latest commitment, we’ll be providing even more meaningful pay, as well as the tools, training and support our team needs to build their skills, develop professionally and offer the service and expertise that set Target apart.”

The Minneapolis-based retailer currently operates 1,816 stores in the United States and employs over 300,000 people.

© 2017 WCNC.COM