Reminder: Today is the last day to protest your 2017 property tax

HOUSTON -- Reminder! May 31 or 30 days after you received your home's appraised value is the last day to appeal your property tax value for 2017.

Tax experts recommend everyone protest annually to minimize the taxes you'll have to pay when the tax bill comes in early the following year.

With most counties you can easily file an initial appeal online, listing the reasons why you think your home is overvalued. If you don't agree with the appraisal district's decision regarding your appeal, then you can escalate it to a hearing in front of the appraisal review board and then litigation if that doesn't work. Some people resort to hiring an attorney if they feel their property is greatly overvalued.

You can get started with the appeals process here:

Austin County

Brazoria County

Fort Bend County

Galveston County

Harris County

Liberty County

Matagorda County

Montgomery County

Wharton County

