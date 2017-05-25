Not all debit cards are created equal, some safer than others

(Photo: Thinkstock Images)

With so many security breaches lately, many shoppers are wondering how safe their debit cards are.

It turns out there are some secrets about debit cards most users don’t know, and it turns out some of these cards are safer than others.

A debit card is a debit card, right? Not exactly. The consumer site Bankrate.com says some cards have more features --and more protections -- than others.

For instance:

- Some debit cards will help you look up a lost receipt, while others won't.

- Some have a daily spending limit, cutting you off at $800 dollars, in order to protect someone from draining your account.

- Some debit cards will shut down with a change in your routine (like an unusually big purchase) as a protection from fraud.

In that case, if someone starts making multiple, big charges on the beaches of North Carolina....or in Los Angeles -- when you don't live there -- the card may lock the account until you tell your bank you are on vacation.

How do you know what protections your debit card has? Just check with your bank.

While you are at it, make sure the bank has your cell phone number, so they can text you immediately if anyone makes a very large purchase on your debit card.

That way you don't waste your money.

