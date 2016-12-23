Mortgage applications rise after 2-month slump

Mortgage applications increased last week despite higher borrowing costs, putting a halt to two-month slide due to fewer homeowners refinancing their loans, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

Total mortgage applications increased 2.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ending December 16.

Refinancing jumped 3% after weeks of declines while mortgages for purchases increased 2.7%.

Existing home sales edged up 0.7% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million, highest since February 2007, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

Mortgage rates have climbed steadily since late October on anticipation of stronger inflation, fueled in part by President-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal stimulus proposal. The rising borrowing costs have nudged prospective home buyers into making purchases before rates tick higher. But they have discouraged many Americans from refinancing their loans to reduce monthly costs.

Last week, average rates for 30-year mortgages with balances of $417,000 or less increased from 4.28% to 4.41%, the highest level since May 2014.

Rates for mortgages with balances higher than $417,000 rose from 4.29% to 4.36%, highest since April 2014.

Adjustable-rate mortgages are taking up a growing share and comprised 6.5% of the total, highest since early this year. As rates rise, borrowers are looking to keep monthly payments low. The five-year adjustable-rate was at 3.45% last week, nearly a full point below the fixed rate, the bankers association said.

“Overall the trend in mortgage applications has clearly shifted lower in the last six weeks, mostly due to fewer refinance applications,” Contingent Macro Research wrote in a note to clients.

