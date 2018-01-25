Feud over money in Montrose heads to court on Friday

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON – Montrose Management owes hired security patrol, trash crews and even Reliant Energy thousands of dollars that the district is not allowed to pay. However, a judge could change that Friday afternoon.

A group of business owners hopes not. It claims the district had no right to spend the money.

The owner of The Brass Maiden of Montrose has opinions of steel: “(The management district) treat us like the cash register,” Daphne Scarbrough said.

Her mettle built her 30-year-old business. So when she discovered a management district authorized by Texas lawmakers and appointed by Houston’s mayor could threaten liens on her property and demand businesses pay assessment fees on top of taxes, she knuckled up.

The money collected buys added neighborhood patrols and clean-up crews.

“That is not constitutional,” Scarbrough said. “That is taxation without representation. That’s why you had the Boston Tea Party.”

It is why she and others threw Montrose Management into court with a lawsuit filed five years ago.

Last fall, a judge granted a restraining order demanding the district spend no more money.

“We began cutting back in November,” Ben Brewer, executive director of the Montrose Management District said.

Brewer grew up in Montrose and took over the district six months ago.

He said his staff obeyed the order which left contractors waiting on checks and bills unpaid. Reliant Energy even turned off meters powering landmark lights on bridges over 59 Highway.

Brewer hoped a judge heard the management district’s appeal and lifted the order.

“I’d like to be in the business of delivering these services in a much more visible way and not paying legal bills to fight folks that are against the district,” Brewer said.

Scarbrough said she is prepared to fight to the bitter end.

“Oh we’re going to win,” she said.

A judge will hold hearing on the retraining order Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

© 2018 KHOU-TV