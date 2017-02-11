Dodge gives slow rollout to its most demonic car yet

The new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Photo: Dodge.com)

From the slow-motion rollout that Fiat Chrysler is giving its latest performance model, this much is clear: the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be fast. Really fast.

The company is releasing new videos leading up to the New York Auto Show in April, where Demon will make its debut. The videos, including the latest, "Forced Induction," are all finding a home on a special website.

Tim Kuniskis, FCA's head of passenger car brands, has said that the Demon would be more powerful than the Challenger Hellcat models, which are powered by a 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 engine that delivers 707 horsepower.

The Auburn Hills, Mich., automaker has offered a few details for enthusiasts, noting that "the key to increasing the power output of the Challenger SRT Demon’s supercharged Hemi, or any engine for that matter, is a function of how much cool air you can get in the engine."

So, the SRT has a few extras to "maximize the Demon's full potential":

The largest functional "air grabber" cold air intake ever installed on a production vehicle at 45 inches.

A larger air box sealed and ducted to the hood scoop.Two illuminated and functional "air catcher" headlamps.

Fiat Chrysler has released only limited information about its new Demon — a muscle car from the 1970s — since it announced its planned release last month.

"The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation," Kuniskis said last month.

Detroit Free Press