Deutsche, Credit Suisse to pay $12B over mortgage bonds

German banking giant Deutsche Bank said Friday it has agreed to a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its marketing and sales of mortgage-backed bonds — risky securities that helped start the global financial crisis.

Under the deal, which isn’t yet final, the bank agreed to pay $3.1 billion in fines and $4.1 billion in compensation through such measures as easing loan repayment terms for homeowners and borrowers.

Separately, Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced it had agreed to a similar settlement under which it would pay nearly $5.3 billion.

The settlements, focused on activities in 2005-2007 leading to the financial crisis, stem from the banks' bundling of sub-prime mortgages from people with shaky credit into securities marketed and sold to investors who often were misled about the underlying risks. When the mortgages defaulted as the U.S. real estate market collapsed, so did the bonds, spreading losses and panic through the financial system.

The Deutsche Bank agreement lessens the financial cloud over the bank’s stock, because the financial institution had earlier said it might have to pay as much as $14 billion. However, Deutsche Bank's announcement cautioned that "there can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the bank will agree on the final documentation."

The bank has struggled to put expensive litigation from past misconduct behind it. Deutsche Bank It said it would take a $1.17 billion pre-tax hit to its fourth-quarter earnings from the civil penalty.

Subject to the final settlement terms, the bank said the tentative agreement is not expected to have a material impact on Deutsche Bank's 2016 financial results.

Credit Suisse's announcement said it would pay the Department of Justice a $2.48 billion civil monetary penalty. The bank will also provide $2.8 billion in consumer relief over five years as part of the deal, which is subject to negotiations over final documentation and approval by Credit Suisse's board of directors.

The Swiss bank said it would take a pre-tax charge of roughly $2 billion in addition to funds previously set aside for the settlement. The charge is scheduled to be reported in Credit Suisse's fourth-quarter results.

The tentative settlements were announced the day after the Department of Justice sued Barclays Bank in a civil lawsuit that accused the British banking giant and two top employees of misrepresenting the quality of the loans they sold to tens of thousands of investors. The investors, which included credit unions, pension plans, and university endowments, lost billions of dollars, the Justice Department said.

Barclay said it rejected the allegations, and would fight to get the lawsuit dismissed.

