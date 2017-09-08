This shoe brand provides the ultimate value

Keds (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Keds, 2014 Getty Images)

UPDATE SEPT. 8, 2017: Taylor Swift is no longer affiliated with Keds. The headline, photo and text of this story have been updated to remove references to Swift.

Since my job is to find you the best deals online, Keds shoes for men, women and teens are the ultimate value based on our tests.

To my amazement, my intern Daria has actually professionally modeled Keds shoes in the past so while my feet were not overly familiar with the Keds line, I learned a lot during our product tests.

Keds shoes have been around since 1916. They likely need no introduction but if you're not up to speed on fashion or frugality, Keds are actually one of the most famous shoe brands on the planet.

Ideal for back to school, a night out, shopping or a run, a coupon code that just popped up will lower prices in a big way on any regularly priced pair of shoes.

You also score free shipping and free returns in the event you need to change sizes or styles. Cool facts:

- Worn by Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn

- Yoko Ono married John Lennon wearing her favorite pair of Keds

- Worn by Jennifer Grey as she danced her way to the top in "Dirty Dancing"

- Surpassed all other shoe brands at triple the price in our quality tests

- Provides full foot support; great for those with back issues

- Extremely comfortable and versatile for all occasions

Top Keds Shoe Sale For Women + Free Shipping + Free Returns

***Use Code MAGIC25 to lower prices by 25% on regular priced shoe pair $50+

Top Keds Shoe Sale For Men + Free Shipping + Free Returns

***Use Code MAGIC25 to lower prices by 25% on regular priced shoe pair $50+

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA