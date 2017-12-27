Warning: Your 3-month Equifax fraud alert is expiring

It has been three months since the massive Equifax (EFX) breach was disclosed, and the initial fraud alerts Americans put on their credit reports for protection are starting to expire. What should you do now?
To recap: In September, the national credit bureau reported a major hack that exposed the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses of 145.5 million Americans, or more than half of the country's adult population. Criminals could use that information to open accounts in your name.
In response, ValuePenguin recommended that consumers place a fraud alert on their TransUnion (TRU), Equifax and Experian (EXPGY) credit reports as a first line of defense. An alert requires lenders to contact you to determine if any new credit application is valid.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs