Today is last day for gifts from Amazon to arrive in time

– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives

Wait. What do you mean we're exchanging gifts in a couple of days?!

Thanksgiving is long gone, you scrambled to get the decorations up, and maybe you were able squeeze in a search for the perfect ugly sweater. Now it's time to tackle those dreaded hard-to-shop-for people on your list. But you'd better get moving, today is your last day to secure any gifts with Amazon Prime.

If you’re not already a Prime member, you still have time to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and take advantage of all the benefits, then cancel after New Year’s. But, there are a lot of benefits to Prime that are worth considering—not least of which is securing that last-minute gift you forgot about.

LEGO Star Wars Sets Up to 20% off

If your life is anything like mine, it seems like all anyone (myself included) is willing to talk about is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Well, with the help of the Disney machine, there's enough toys, games, and related merchandise to make it really feel like a Star Wars Christmas.

If you have a Padawan of your own—or just want to experience the joy of building the Millenium Falcon yourself—then you're in luck. Amazon is running a sale on select Star Wars LEGO sets for up to 20% off. I'd head there soon, though. Unless you want to be stuck building Krennic's Imperial Shuttle.

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $12.79, SAVE $17.20

Whether it's for the foodie in your life or you're just looking to step up your own cooking game, a digital thermometer is a must-have. You might not have time to spend years in culinary school or training with the elite chefs of France, but a thermometer can certainly save you from an overly dry roast or chicken.

If you're looking to make the plunge and move to digital reading, you'll get the most bang for your buck with the Kindle Paperwhite. It's the perfect middle-of-the-road option that gives you the most bang for your buck. Pair it with a power adapter, a case, and a subscription to Kindle Unlimited and you'll have the perfect gift to make any bookworm delighted to have you as a friend.

Anker Premium Stereo Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker $50.99, SAVE $69

With plenty of off-brand models coming out, it's hard to find a speaker that's actually worth your time and won't cost you as much as a mortgage payment. Thankfully, Anker (with the help of a steep discount from Amazon) has come to the rescue with a decent speaker at an attractive price.

Playmobil Playsets (Various) Up to 40% off

Whether it's a relative, close friend, or your editor, odds are that you know someone that's had a kid recently. While these playsets might not be the right fit for a newborn, it's a great gift that shows you're thinking of the future. The hardest part? Trying to decide which one to get. Every kid's favorite things are options: a rescue ladder unit, a space shuttle, a soldier's lookout... a... school bus.

Amazon Tap - Alexa-Enabled Portable Bluetooth Speaker $89.99, SAVE $40

While the full-blown Echo and Dot won't be shipped out until early January, there is still one Alexa-enabled speaker left, the Amazon Tap. It's a better fit for an outdoor adventure—a beach trip in the summer, a ski vacation in the winter—where you can have it on hand. You see, the catch is you can't just shout across the room to get Alexa's attention with the Tap. Instead, you'll need to push a microphone button located on the Tap and then speak your command.

Still, for a fairly decent speaker that also has the smart functionality of Alexa built in, it's hard to argue with any Alexa-enabled Amazon device, including the Tap.