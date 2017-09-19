The latest fashion trend is the 'squiggle' look

A new makeup trend is raising eyebrows, literally!

Local makeup artist Cristina Lopez typically glams up her clients for special occasions but she know that the beauty industry changes every day.

Lopez is now embracing the squiggle trend. She says that one Instagram model started doing it, then bloggers took notice, and now it’s taken over social media.

It may not be for everybody, though. There’s actually a Snapchat filter than can give you a preview of how you might look with the latest trend.

© 2017 KENS-TV