Tossing unwanted gifts for cash is the new 2017 trend

SAN ANTONIO -- Feeling the dreaded financial holiday hangover? The new trend for the New Year is called the Closet Cleanse.



“We’ve been busy last week,” said Caroline King, buyer for Clothes Mentor at Park North.

King said more people are shedding unwanted, gently used clothing at resale stores.

“People are cleaning out their closet and making room for new items you got for holidays.”



She said they always see a spike in January. Customers are also tossing unwanted gifts for cash.

“We get a lot of items with the tag still on,” King said. “We had a buy the other day. We paid 200 dollars in cash to a woman who brought eight big garbage bags!”



Experts said resale is now a $12 billion dollar business with Americans of all income-bracket trading clothes for cash.



But if you’re on the fence about purging your life, there’s a professional willing to do it for you.

“I’m one of only two certified organizers in San Antonio,” said Helene Segura, owner of Living Order San Antonio.

Segura’s rates start at $400 but she comes to you and the results, she said, can be therapeutic and life changing.



She recommended the 1-in-1 out rule to clients.



“When you bring something in, remove something old,” Segura said. “That helps prevent clutter in the first place.”



