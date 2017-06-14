Texas is deregulating eyebrow threading

San Antonio is home to hundreds of eyebrow threading salons. Threading offers an alternative to waxing, and even men are catching on to the trend. But a recently passed senate bill might make you re-think the beauty trick.

Up until recently, eyebrow threading technicians had to undergo up to 750 hours’ worth of cosmetology training to get licensed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Many complained about high fees, and needless hours of training that had nothing to do with threading.

According to the Texas Tribune, businesses and threaders have said that the regulations hurt their ability to operate in Texas.

The Texas legislature passed a bill making licenses for threaders unnecessary and making some customers weary.

“You don't know who's working on you,” one customer said. “If they are missing out on some schooling, that could be a con.”

Jason Perez is on his way to getting his cosmetology license. His dream is to own a salon. He said that he sees pros and cons to the bill.

“There's certain diseases you can get,” Perez noted. “There's certain knowledge that you do have to learn. Maybe 750 hours is a bit much.”

Others in the craft argue that eyebrow threading is an art that should not be regulated.

The change in regulation may lead to Texas taking in fewer fees, but the state could very well recoup that money with new thread shops opening up all over the Lone Star State.

© 2017 KENS-TV