Sierra Nevada Brewing recalls bottled beer due to hazard

The recall applies to certain varieties of beer in 12-ounce bottles produced at Sierra Nevada's brewery in Mills River, N.C., the brewer said on its website.
"While we believe this concern impacts roughly one in every 10,000 (0.01%) of our bottles packaged during this time, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers," the statement said.
Sierra Nevada says the glass shard could break loose and fall into the bottle. It says it has not received any customer complaints or reports of injuries from the flaw.
States included in the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio,
Beer bottled at Sierra Nevada's Chico, Calif., brewery is unaffected by the recall.
