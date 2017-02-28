San Antonio woman makes product for Oscars swag bag

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio-area attorney, Jennifer Sparr, created a product that was in the swag bag for the nominees of the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

"I was very excited. I thought it was a lot of fun because I love the awards shows," she said. "So it was fun to think that I was going to be a tiny part of that process."

Sparr filled out an application form a few weeks ago and got a phone call the following week saying that her product had been chosen for the swag bags for both the Oscars and the Grammy Awards.

Sparr developed the Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner after her husband's allergy-related breathing problems would keep them both up at night. The disposable bubble-like device can be stuck onto your clothes or back to remind you to sleep on your side.

She says that having sleeping problems is something that anyone, including celebrities, can relate to.

"It was a lot of fun. You do look at Jimmy Kimmel and think I hope he talks about this on his show, or is his wife tonight going to stick one on his back, or what is Ryan Gosling going to think when he looks at his?"

