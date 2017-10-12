San Antonio, Bexar County pull out of Amazon HQ bid

The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

In a letter to Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff have pulled San Antonio and Bexar County from consideration for the company's new headquarters.

The two called Amazon out for starting a bidding war among states and cities when the company likely already knows where it's headed.

“It’s hard to imagine that a forward-thinking company like Amazon hasn’t already selected its preferred location. And if that’s the case, then this public process is, intentionally or not, creating a bidding war amongst states and cities.”

The letter also notes that while San Antonio has proposals to grow in ways that would better suit what Amazon is looking for in a headquarters for their next city, lots of money is already allocated to accomplish goals like addressing childhood education, improving downtown neighborhoods, creating more affordable housing, addressing climate change, and creating a more active and healthy community.

Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff also point out that Amazon has created an impossible standard for cities to meet, which can only be made up in tax breaks and other incentives.

“Blindly giving away the farm isn’t our style… no metropolitan area meets all of the criteria in your RFP [request for proposal]. That is why so many states and cities are attempting to lure Amazon largely using incentives. It won’t surprise anyone if the winning incentive package exceeds the $3 billion that Wisconsin gave Foxconn, last month.”

In September, the State of Wisconsin approved $2.85 billion in cash from taxpayers to set up shop in a small town.

You can read the full letter below, or by clicking here:

