Safety recall issued for baby water sold at Kroger Supermarkets

A safety recall has been issued for baby water sold at Kroger Supermarkets.

"Comforts Purified Water with Fluoride" may show signs of mold, according to a report sent to Kroger.

A Kroger spokesperson said, “Customer and food safety are Kroger’s top priorities, and as such we take every recall seriously. Kroger was informed that Westover Dairy, in cooperation with the FDA, had announced a Class II recall for its product labeled “Comforts Purified Water with Fluoride,” which has a UPC code of 0004126037597."

Kroger had removed all potentially affected items from store shelves and initiated their customer recall notification system, which informs customers who may have purchased the affected products via register receipt messages and/or automated phone calls.

