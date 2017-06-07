More than 16,000 swimming pool motors recalled for electrical shock hazard

Nidec Motor Corp. swimming pool motors have been recalled for posing an electrical shock hazard, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall includes over 16,000 motor units sold in the U.S.
Units recalled include model numbers:
M63PWBLE-0121
M63PWBLM-0128
M63PWBLR-0131
M63PWBLS-0132
M63PWBLV-0135
M63PWBLW-0136
M63XZBMA-0139
M63PWBMB-0140
M63PWBMC-0141
M63PWBMD-0142
M63PWBME-0143
M63PWBMF-0144
M63PWBMG-0145
M63PWBSC-0229
CPSC describes the product on their website as, “variable speed swimming pool motors with a programmable user interface on the top. “Emerson” or “EcoTech EZ” is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump,”
Consumers using the recalled motor should stop doing so immediately and contact Nidec Motor Corp. to schedule a FREE repair installation of an external ground lead.
The recalled motors were sold between September 2010 and October 2016 for $400 to $500 at Leslie’s Pool Supply and other select retail stores.
Wholesale suppliers that sold the recalled motor include:
- Pool Builders Supply
- Pool Corp.
- Pool & Electrical Products
- United Aqua Group
The product recall number is 17-174
For more information about the recall, click here.
To contact Nidec Motor Corp, click here.
