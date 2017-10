Recall affects variety of vegetable products at H-E-B, Trader Joe's, Walmart

Recalled Trader Joe's salad blend (Photo: Trader Joe's)

Mann Packing is recalling a wide variety of minimally processed vegetable products due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

While no illnesses have been reported in association with these products, a single positive test in a random sampling has prompted the recall.

According to the CDC, consuming listeria can make people sick, but it mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. In these cases, it can cause more serious problems.

The recalled products were distributed at stores such as Trader Joe's and Walmart and have "best if used by" dates ranging from October 11 through October 20. Mann is urging customers not to consume the recalled items and to either discard them or return them to the location of purchase for a full refund.

The affected products distributed in the United States are listed below. For more information, including contaminated products in Canada, visit the FDA recall here.

Archer Farms:

-Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags (UPC '085239343142)

-Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags (UPC '085239341148)

-Broccoli Florets 12oz bags (UPC '085239319147)

-Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags (UPC '085239339145)

-Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags (UPC '085239301142)

-Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags (UPC '085239193143)

-Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags (UPC '085239030141)

HEB

-Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags (UPC 4122097508)

-Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags (UPC 4122097503)

-Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags (UPC 4122097505)

-Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags (UPC 4122097512)

-Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags (UPC 4122065112)

-Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags (UPC 4122017706)

-Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags (UPC 4122009327)

-Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags (UPC 4122032278)

-Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags (UPC 4122097501)

-Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags (UPC 4122083223)

-Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags (UPC 4122097504)

-Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags (UPC 4122097506)

Little Salad Bar

-Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags (UPC '041498216030)

-Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags (UPC '041498216047)

Mann

-Mann's Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags (UPC '716519020308)

-Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags (UPC '716519011009)

-Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519013072)

-Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas (UPC '716519067013)

-Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519013058)

-Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519013034)

-Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags (UPC '716519012174)

-Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags (UPC '716519010163)

-Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519013010)

-Mann's Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519010354)

-Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags (UPC '716519012181)

-Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519013065)

-Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags (UPC '716519020186)

-Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags (UPC '716519012150)

-Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519013041)

-Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags (UPC '716519020155)

-Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray (UPC '716519088728)

-Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray (UPC '716519020490)

-Mann's Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags (UPC '716519000270)

-Mann's Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray (UPC '716519036897)

-Mann's Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray (UPC '716519036798)

-Mann's Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray (UPC '716519036941)

-Mann's Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray (UPC '716519036811)

-Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays (UPC '716519036859)

-Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays (UPC '716519036958)

-Mann's Power Blend, 10 oz bags (UPC '716519013119)

-Mann's Power Blend, 20 oz bags (UPC '716519000416)

-Mann's Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags (UPC '716519013089)

-Mann's Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray (UPC '716519014079)

-Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags (UPC '716519030113)

Mann's Culinary Cuts

-Mann's Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags (UPC '716519069017)

-Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags (UPC '716519067013)

Mann's Family Favorites

-Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags (UPC '716519014031)

Mann's Snacking Favorites

-Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray (UPC '716519020445)

-Mann's Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray (UPC '716519020483)

-Mann's Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays (UPC '716519014758)

-Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray (UPC '716519020582)

-Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags (UPC '716519020575)

Signature Farms

-Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays (UPC '021130110964)

-Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags (UPC '021130984497)

-Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags (UPC 021130983407)

-Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags (UPC 021130983391)

-Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags (UPC '021130984459)

-Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags (UPC '021130983407)

-Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags (UPC 021130983322)

-Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays (UPC '021130299553)

-Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays (UPC '021130299553)

-Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays (UPC '021130299560)

-Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags (UPC '021130984466)

-Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags (UPC 021130983322)

-Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays (UPC '021130984282)

-Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays (UPC '021130984282)

Trader Joe's

-Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags (UPC '0058 6146)

Walmart

-Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags (UPC '681131328852)

-Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags (UPC '681131122344)

-Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags (UPC '681131328845)

-Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags (UPC '681131148207)

-Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags (UPC '681131457460)

-Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags (UPC '681131091381)

-Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags (UPC '681131122320)

-Super Blend, 10oz bags (UPC '681131148368)

-Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags (UPC '681131457378)

USA

-Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM (UPC '681131328791)

USA (Foodservice)

Cross Valley Farms

-Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags

-Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags

-Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags

-Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags

Mann's

-Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags

-Mann's Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags

-Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4x3 lb bags

-Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags

-Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags

-Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags

-Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS

-Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags

Sysco Natural

-Broccoli Cole Slaw 4x3 lb bags

© 2017 WHAS-TV