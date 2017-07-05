Kids under 7 not allowed at Plato's Closet in Fargo

(Photo: KXJB)

FARGO, North Dakota (CBS/KXJB) -- An upset mom sent us a photo of a sign on the door of Plato's Closet in Fargo.

"Children under 7 years old are not allowed in the store. Thank you for understanding."

"I've never heard of a store banning children. I was with a friend and my son, so I had my friend go into the store to ask why they didn't allow children," Kalene Krebs said. "They said they've had some horror stories of children running around wildly, hiding in racks of clothes, etc."

Krebs said they told her friend they would make an exception for them as long as someone held her son's hand at all times.

The store's owner later responded to the backlash saying she had videos of kids behaving badly in the store, and she even had to talk to police about the incidents.

Legally stores are allowed to ban children because they are not considered a "protected class of people."

