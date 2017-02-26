It's easier to get free Amazon shipping now, even without Prime

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

Amazon is making it easier for customers to get free shipping with their orders, regardless of whether they subscribe to its Prime service.

The tech giant lowered the minimum amount required to earn free shipping to $35. Amazon was originally offering a minimum of $49 on orders in order to snag free shipping. Orders with $25 or more of eligible books also qualify. In a statement, Amazon says more than 50 million items qualify for free shipping.

Orders that qualify for free shipping arrive in 5 to 8 business days once all items are ready to go out.

The change was first reported by The Verge.

Amazon's decision to lower the minimum follows rival Walmart, who announced last month it would offer free two-day shipping on more than 2 million items, and lower its threshold for free shipping from $50 to $35.

For Prime members, Amazon offers free two-day shipping on thousands of items, as well as other perks including free same-day shipping on some items, and access to services such as Prime Video.

