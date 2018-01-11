HOLY GUACAMOLE! Is the Guac-Lock worth it?

Guac-lock.

The Guac-Lock is supposed to keep your guacamole from going brown. It’s a container that’s easy to use and can double as a serving bowl.

So, is it worth it?

We started by scooping guacamole into the gadget and making sure it was even all the way around. The idea is to make sure there are no air holes.

Then, we put the lid on and locked it in place. Finally, we squeezed out the air by pushing up the Guac-Lock elevator.

For comparison, we filled a regular container with the same batch of guacamole and put both in the fridge.

Two days later, we pulled out both containers and took off the lids.

Day 2.

“Oh my goodness, look” said reporter Tiffany Craig.

The guac in our regular container was already oxidizing. The Guac-Lock kept our guacamole fresh and it tasted great too. We put the containers back in the fridge and left them for 2 more days.

Now, it’s day 4. We removed the containers and looked at both of our samples.

The regular container smelled bad and most of the guacamole was brown. The Guac-Lock had its original color and still tasted good.

We bought the Guac-Lock for $20 at The Container Store. It’s also available at Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond. You can also find it online.

