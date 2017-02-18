High-interest loans just make financial problems worse

Dear Pete: When I bought my car a few years ago, I had awful credit. I ended up buying my car at a "buy here, pay here" lot. My credit has improved greatly over the last three years, but I still have two years left on my loan, I owe about $10,000, and it's at a 23% interest rate. Should I refinance or just finish out the original loan?

– Joe, Cincinnati

I know 23% loans exist, and I know why they exist, but every time I hear a real story about one, my skin crawls. A 23% interest rate loan can transform a terrible financial situation into whatever's the next step beyond terrible. Under just about any circumstance, if you ever find yourself with a 23% rate, your primary mission becomes getting rid of it.

I'm on record stating your primary financial aim isn't to have great credit. Your primary financial aim in life should be to have money, not be good at borrowing it. However, there are severe consequences of completely dismissing your credit score. A 23% interest rate is the perfect example.

Let's review what could have gone differently, and what needs to go differently. Your initial financial problem led you to a more significant financial problem. You're not the first person this has happened to. People do this all the time. From borrowing against a 401(k) for a down payment on a home you can't objectively afford, to securing $100,000 in Parent PLUS loans to prevent a child from being sent home from college with no degree and $65,000 of student loan debt, what starts out as the only solution to a bad situation, ends up being a horrendous situation with very little chance of an objectively positive outcome.

You needed transportation, you didn't have the money to buy a car with cash, and your credit was worse than the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51. This is undoubtedly a problem. And, unfortunately, you made it worse.

Buying a car for $20,000 over a five-year period at a 23% interest rate will cost you $13,828 in interest. But when you're desperate, you need the car to get to work, and you feel like you don't have any other options, you're unlikely to have done the math. Compare that to the same amount borrowed over the same period of time at a 5% interest rate. You will have only paid $2,645 in interest, over the life of the 5% loan.

To make matters worse, if your car depreciates in value faster than your loan balance falls, your problem gets significantly worse. If your need, or worse yet, your desire for a different car rises too quickly, you will be forced to finance the negative equity of your current car, into the new loan. Which means your next $20,000 car purchase would start out with a $22,000 loan. This nasty cycle of high-interest rate debt, stacked on top of negative equity, is the true bane of the "buy here, pay here" car shopper.

I'm not trying to salt your wounds, Joe. What I'm asking you to do is to evaluate which of the variables you can control, in the exact moment you are buying a car.

Let's not lose sight of the goal, as people who finance car purchases often do. The goal is to own the car outright, not just be allowed to drive a certain car by making a monthly payment. This is not a lease. It’s a form of a purchase.

In retrospect, when faced with a 23% rate, don’t do it. Buy a clunker for cash or take the bus until you have saved enough money to buy a modest car. Under no circumstances does it make sense to pay tens of thousands for a car at a 23% interest rate. Your credit was in the tank for some reason, and to get it out of the tank, you need to start making smarter financial decisions.

You should absolutely refinance the car loan. If you do so, you will likely save about $2,000 over the course of the next two years. Refinance it over 24 months, and then pay it off as fast as you can. There is a silver lining. By successfully making the payments on your 23% interest rate loan, your credit score has improved, which will now allow you to refinance. Do it. And don’t ever borrow money at 23% interest again.

