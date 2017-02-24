Hidden dangers parents could be overlooking in nurseries

SAN ANTONIO -- A shocking video that went viral and difficult to watch shows a dresser crashing down on a couple of toddlers. Amazingly, one of the toddlers was able to help free his brother. But since the video went viral, it left some parents wondering: How safe is their child’s room?

KENS 5 looked at some of the common mistakes parents might make.

The Dugie family was willing to let an expert pick apart problems with the nursery belonging to the family’s twin girls, Emmy Lou and Hailey. Mom went all out when decorating their nursery.

“Oh boy, that wall right there took us 24 hours and it was like 24 hours straight,” said Shelby Dugie when describing the decorating of just one wall in the bedroom.

While it’s certainly a beautiful room, there were a handful of hidden dangers. KENS 5 brought in Brian Salmon, also known as “Brian the Birth Guy,” to help inspect the room. Brian has dedicated his life and career to all things dealing with babies, from pregnancy to child care.

“New parents spend thousands of dollars on products. They look for the best stroller. They look for the safest car seat. But they forget to look for nursery safety,” Brian said.

And it didn’t take long for Brian to find potential problems. He instantly saw a couple of things on a night stand. They were small glass containers for decoration, but easily accessible to the toddlers who are now walking and grabbing everything they can get their little hands on. He also spotted some picture frames that had glass covering the photos.

“If babies get that, it could break and they could injure themselves,” Brian said.

Coincidentally, while KENS 5 was shooting footage for this story, one of the girls got their little hands on one of the photo frames and knocked it over.

There were also hazards around the crib, like decorations hung on the wall that were accessible to one of the toddlers if standing in their crib. The curtains to the window were also within arm’s reach of the toddlers.

Another thing physically on the cribs were bumpers covering the wooden railings.

“It’s suggested now by the safety council that they should not be used any longer,” Brian noted.

As for the furniture in the room, there was a big dresser with a mirror on top. Neither piece of furniture was bolted to the wall.

“Bolting is the key, especially with big mirrors like this. What if the mirror comes loose and falls?” Brian said.

Then there are things a lot of parents overlook, like paint and wood products.

“They say water-based paint is probably the best way you can go. Some of the other paints can have formaldehyde and different things in them that just won’t be good for the baby. It becomes toxic in your home,” Brian explained. “People don’t think about wood. Like particle board, plywood and things like that also have chemicals in them that get released over time.”

And then there are some things specifically designed to keep your baby safe, but could be equally dangerous, like baby monitors.

“People are hacking into them. So you need to make sure you secure your router, and a lot of people don’t. They put very simple passwords, like they’re address,” Brian said.

Overall, Brian analysis showed that the room wasn’t too bad and pretty typical for what he sees.

“I would rate this room as a beautiful room that needs a little bit of help,” Brian said.

“We will definitely bolt the furniture now that they’re walking,” Dugie said. “They’re extremely mobile.”

