H-E-B issues voluntary recall of Asian single-serving soups

H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall of single-serving soups that they say may be contaminated with listeria.

Mann Packing, a company that works with several retailers like H-E-B, is recalling items containing certain vegetable products, which includes H-E-B Asian Noodle Soup Cups Beef and Chicken.

H-E-B sells these products all over Texas.

Listeria has the potential to be deadly to young children, the elderly, or anyone with a weakened immune system.

No illnesses have been reported to H-E-B customers that have consumed this product.

H-E-B says that all existing products have already been removed from their stores and customers are asked to return the product to any store for a full refund.

The exact products are listed below:

H-E-B Asian Noodle Cup Beef

UPC 26010400000

H-E-B Asian Noodle Cup Chicken

UPC 26010100000

