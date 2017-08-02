Glitter iPhone cases recalled over chemical burn risk

Smartphone case maker MixBin says it is recalling several versions of its liquid glitter iPhone cases because users face the risk of skin irritation or chemical burns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall impacts more than 263,000 cases sold in the U.S. for the iPhone 6, 6S and 7. The cases were sold directly by MixBin and through third-party retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom Rack and Victoria's Secret.

MixBin says if the case breaks and the liquid comes in contact with the user's skin, it can cause irritations and even chemical burn.

CPSC says there have been 24 reports of injuries tied to the cases, including one consumer who said they were permanently scarred from a chemical burn.

MixBin is offering refunds to affected case owners, which can be requested through a special recall website. Users must provide a picture of the case when they register for the refund.

