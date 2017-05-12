Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.25M Ram pickups to fix rollover air bag, seat belt failure

Fiat Chrysler said early Friday that it would recall more than 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to fix a software bug that could cause certain airbags and seatbelts to fail in rollover crashes.

The automaker said it had identified two crashes involving one death and two injuries that could be connected to the error.

The company will give dealers detailed instructions on how to reprogram the software that controls the safety systems in the affected vehicles.

The recall covers certain versions of the 2013 through 2016 Ram 1500 and 2500 and the 2014 through 2016 Ram 3500.

The potentially defective vehicles include about 1 million in the U.S., 216,007 in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 elsewhere.

The problem relates to a software error that may incorrectly determine a sensor has failed in the event of a "significant underbody impact," thus disabling side air bags and seat belt pretensioner deployment.

Those safety measures "would then be unavailable in the event of a vehicle rollover," Fiat Chrysler said.

Owners of the affected vehicles will know they're vulnerable if a warning light illuminates on the instrument cluster. To reset the system, owners should turn the vehicle off and then back on. If the light is gone, the vehicle is working correctly, the automaker said.

