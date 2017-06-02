FDA: Tuna sold in Houston area may be tainted with Hepatitis A

Image of tuna steak from Sustainable Seafood Company

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was notifying consumers Friday that frozen tuna sold in Texas, California and Oklahoma area stores were being recalled due to a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The recall comes after the Hawaii Department of Health notified the FDA that a sample of frozen tuna cubes from Indonesia tested positive for the Hepatitis A virus.

Samples taken from additional products in the facility on May 16 also tested positive for the virus. Some of the products in that lot were already distributed to restaurants and stores in TX., Calif., and OK.

Below is a list of all of the locations in and near Texas where the contaminated fish may have been sold.

Name Location Central Market Kitchen N HEB Vendor #15385, Austin, TX Conservatory Plano 6401 Ohio Dr. Plano, TX Hilton Garden Inn 23535 Northgate Crossing, Spring, TX Jack Ryan's 102 N. College Ave. Tyler, TX Jack Ryan's 119 N. Longview St. Kilgore, TX Johnny Tamale 4647 E. Sam Houston, Pasadena, TX Marriott Conf. Center 2801 St. Hwy 9, Norman OK *Myron's Prime Steakhouse 10003 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX Prestonwood CC 15909 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX Sea Ranch Restaurant 1 Padre Blvd., S Padre Island, TX Sysco East Texas 4577 Estes Pkwy, Longview, TX *Sysco Foods Central Texas 1260 Schwab R. New Braunfels, TX Sysco Food Houston 10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston, TX The Schooner 1507 S, Hwy 69, Nederland, TX

The FDA was alerting consumers that thing they may have gotten sick from eating the tainted fish to immediately contact your local health care provider.

In a statement, the FDA said:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are assisting state and local officials in assessing the risk of hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company, Vietnam, and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc., Philippines. If unvaccinated consumers have consumed the recalled product within the last two weeks, post-exposure prophylaxis may help prevent hepatitis A virus infection.

For more information on the outbreak,

