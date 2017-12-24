Christmas shoppers wait until the last second

HOUSTON - 'Tis the season to be shopping--no matter how close to Christmas it is.

Shoppers were out on Christmas Eve in Montrose in search of "last-second" gifts.

Some people were looking for things like wrapping paper and gifts bags while others like Liberty Rivera were in search of more.

"I got some slippers, some makeup sets, some lotions, body washes, and baby toys," said Rivera, who our cameras met at the Walgreens on Montrose Boulevard Sunday night.

"My family called last minute and they said they were going to have dinner with us tomorrow, so I figured I had to find somewhere to come buy gifts and they never close," said Rivera.

Customers like Rivera were looking for everything at the store that's likely one of the only places open Christmas Eve.

Walgreens will be open all day on Christmas as well.

