Can this tracker find your phone and wallet?

HOUSTON - The Orbit Bluetooth Tracker says it can find your wallet, find your phone and work as a selfie remote.

Does it work and is it worth it? We’re about to find out!

We’re testing the tracker with our KHOU 11 coworker Tan Radford. The first thing she noticed was the design. It’s about the size and weight of a credit card.

"It's very sleek,” said Tan. “I had no idea this is what it would look like."

Tan admitted that she misplaces her phone and wallet weekly and is interested in a product like this.

After downloading the free app, we paired the phone with the tracker. Next, we tried hiding Tan’s wallet with the device inside.

Tan followed the chime alert coming from the tracker’s speaker. It works up to 100 feet away.

Next, we flip flopped and used the tracker to find my phone. It took a little trial and error but when in range, I heard the phone alerting me to its location - it worked!

The last test was to use the Orbit as a selfie remote. We positioned the phone and posed for our picture. The selfie remote worked too!

"I really like this,” said Tan. “I think you have me sold on this Orbit. This is so cool."

The price on the Orbit Bluetooth Tracker is $39.99. The device has a rechargeable battery and comes with its own charger. The company says the life of the battery is up to 3 months.

We bought it directly from Orbit’s website www.findorbit.com.

