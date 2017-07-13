Best paint color for a quick home sale? White

The kitchen in a custom-built Nyack, N.Y., home in The Reserve at Hudson Pointe reflects the return to classic white kitchens. (Photo: Courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Real Estate)

Certain paint colors can lift your spirits, make a room seem larger or smaller, and even — much to the chagrin of homeowners or real-estate agents — drag out the sale of a property.

These days, you can't go wrong with shades of white and off white, according to Jody Finglas of Finglas Painting in Ossining, N.Y.

“What was very in vogue 10 years ago, like faux and decorative painting, funky wallpapers and dark accent walls, has changed," he said. "Now it’s all about less is more. We’re seeing a lot of requests for lighter, brighter colors."

Add color with furniture and accessories, Finglas said. They can be switched out easily depending on your mood or the season.

“Before we start any project, we get paint samples of what it is that our clients might want," he said. "A white kitchen can mean 40 different colors, so we work hard to find exactly what will work for a project.”

For those thinking of selling, the appeal of light, brighter spaces can enrich the feel of a home, Finglas said. Consider it a clean palette for a buyer.

"White is the foundation that anchors the home," said Friley Saucier, a broker associate with Sotheby's International Realty in Naples, Fla. "This is absolutely what is most requested when I'm working with home buyers."

But not all white paints are created equal, Finglas said.

Interior designer Dwayne Bergmann of Dwayne Bergmann Interiors in Fort Myers, Fla., suggests bringing home paint swatches to tape to a wall, just as you would with any other color.

"Whites can have a more blueish hue or more of a brown or even pinkish hue depending on the exact lighting," he said. "Even a pure white is going to look different."

Add contrast to a room with finishes such as semi-gloss paint on wood treatments and matte paint on walls.

Don't forget a fresh coat of paint on the outside, too, Finglas said.

“It doesn’t have to be a huge restoration project," he said. "In general, a fresh coat of paint on a house can work wonders.”

Contributing: Shelby Reynolds, Naples (Fla.) Daily News. Follow Christina Poletto on Twitter: @christinapNYC

© 2017 USATODAY.COM