A huge indoor, year-round waterpark is about to open in North Texas

Epicwaters, an indoor waterpark in Grand Prairie, will have its grand opening on Friday and it’s attracting the attention of more than just locals and people in North Texas.

Texans everywhere are getting excited about the opening because this 80,000 square-foot waterpark isn’t the biggest in Texas, but holding their grand opening in January is just one way of saying that it’ll be open year-round.

So while arctic blasts ravage the Lone Star State and bring snow and wintry mixed to Texans that aren’t used to it, a quick trip to Epicwaters will have you feeling like it’s summer again.

Among the features will be 11 waterslides, an outdoor wave pool, a surf simulator, a lazy river, arcade, and food and beverages (even of the adult variety) throughout the park.

If you can’t make it for the grand opening, remember its open year-round, so you can escape the cold in January and February by heading north for some early-year waterpark fun.

For more information, you can visit the official website here.

