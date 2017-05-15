130K lbs waffle products recalled over Listeria concerns

One of the products recalled by FSIS and Valley Innovative Services over possible Listeria contamination. (Photo: FSIS/Valley Innovative Services)

Valley Innovative Services is recalling approximately 130,000 lbs of waffle products due to possible Listeria contamination.

A release from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the "heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken and waffle, turkey ham & waffle, and oatmeal with waffle and sausage patty" entrees were produced and packaged between May 2016 and May 2017.

The potential contamination was discovered when Valley Innovative Services was notified by their supplier that the waffle product was recalled, FSIS said.

The following products are subject to recall:

- 11.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Four Seasons Vegetables and Cabbage” with the following production dates: 6/6/2016, 7/13/2016, 8/15/2016, 10/12/2016, 12/21/2016 and 4/11/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 6/6/2017, 7/13/2017, 8/15/2017, 10/12/2017, 12/21/2017 and 4/11/2018.

- 11.35-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Rib Meat with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Seasoned Green Beans” with the following production dates: 10/12/2016, 11/18/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017, 1/30/2017 and 3/1/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 10/12/2017, 11/18/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018, 1/30/2018 and 3/1/2018.

- 12-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Four Seasons Vegetables” with the following production dates: 12/9/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017 and 1/30/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/9/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018 and 1/30/2018.

- 9.20-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Turkey Ham & Waffle Cured Turkey Thigh meat Chunked and Formed with Fruit Cocktail and Hash Brown” with the following production dates: 12/12/2016, 1/21/2017, 1/30/2017, 3/16/2017, 3/21/2017, 4/3/2017, 4/5/2017, 4/18/2017, 4/26/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/12/2017, 1/21/2018, 1/30/2018, 3/16/2018, 3/21/2018, 4/3/2018, 4/5/2018, 4/18/2018, 4/26/2018.

- 7.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Oatmeal with Waffle and Sausage Patty” with a production date of 10/14/2016 and a sell-by date of 10/14/2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18350” on the packaging label.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from eating the product. Customers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to not consume them, instead throwing them away or returning them to the place of purchase.

Customers with questions can contact the company at 601-420-8847.

