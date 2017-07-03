Chase Bank confirms problems with website, app

HOUSTON - Some Chase Bank customers say they had trouble accessing its website Monday and weren’t able to check their balances.

Many complained on Twitter that their accounts showed zero balances or N/A. Others said they were unable to access funds or make deposits.

All systems down @Chase. No one can access funds in their accounts. People are panicking. @ChaseSupport please update us! #ChaseBank — Melissa Butler (@_ITSMELB) July 3, 2017

As a social media manager myself, #ChaseBank is terrible at responding to panicked customers regarding their "system outage". #IWANTMYMONEY — Melissa Butler (@_ITSMELB) July 3, 2017

So mad at #CHASE right now. Nation wide system outage. Your letting me down man. #chasebank come on gotta do better. — Jason Rice (@Jricetherealtor) July 3, 2017

Chase finally tweeted late Monday afternoon: “We’re working to restore full access to our website and mobile app. We apologize and appreciate your patience.”

We’re working to restore full access to our website and mobile app. We apologize and appreciate your patience. — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) July 3, 2017

Chase spokeswoman Patricia Wexler told the Chicago Tribune that parts of the website and app were “experiencing some slowness” and they hope to be back to normal soon.

She said debit card use doesn’t appear to be affected.

