Whirlpool to ask Trump administration for import barriers on washers

Appliance maker Whirlpool plans to ask the U.S. government to impose trade barriers on washing machines imported from South Korean companies, escalating a trade dispute that has been ongoing for years.

In filing a petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission Wednesday, the Benton Harbor, Mich.-based manufacturer is seeking remedy from U.S. regulators on its claim that Samsung and LG are are selling their washing machines in the U.S. at "illegally dumped prices" -- or prices that are below the prices charged by American companies or below their cost of production.

If the commission finds that U.S. manufacturers have been subject to serious harm by the actions of foreign exporters, the Trump administration can impose penalties, including tariffs on specific goods. And Whirlpool's petition could get friendly treatment by President Trump, who has railed against trade imbalances affecting American companies.

Samsung and LG couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The U.S. government has twice found that Samsung and LG were selling in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, Whirlpool says. But Samsung and LG responded by "relocating their production facilities to other foreign countries in order to circumvent the U.S. government's rulings," it says.

"This filing addresses unprecedented behavior by two serial violators of U.S. trade laws," Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig said in a statement. "If not for this unlawful behavior, we believe our washer category would have thrived."

In January last year, Whirlpool complained to the government that Samsung and LG were selling their Chinese-manufactured washing machines in the U.S. at prices below the cost of production, triggering an investigation by the International Trade Administration, an agency of the Commerce Department.

Six months later, the Commerce Department sided with Whirlpool, ordering U.S. Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting taxes on the companies' imported washing machines at the border.

