Vote on the next Monopoly game tokens

Hasbro is giving Monopoly lovers the chance to vote on game tokens for its next edition of the iconic board game.

In an announcement on Tuesday, players can now visit Vote Monopoly to select fan-picked tokens.

#MonopolyVote results will be revealed on World Monopoly Day, 3/19.The fan-picked tokens will be in the updated game this fall. Vote now! — Hasbro (@HasbroNews) January 10, 2017

Voting ends on Jan 31. with the token winners to be revealed on March 19 for World Monopoly Day.

Choices include the original eight tokens with the addition of some new, "trending" options such as a hashtag, an emoji, a turtle and more.

Have fun casting your vote!

