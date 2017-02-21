Verizon shaves $350 million from Yahoo price

Last year, Verizon agreed to pay $4.8 billion for Yahoo's Internet business, which includes Yahoo Mail,
Under the deal's amended terms, Verizon will pay $4.48 billion and the two companies will share some legal and regulatory liabilities arising from the breaches.
"We have always believed this acquisition makes strategic sense," said Marni Walden, Verizon's executive vice president and president of product innovation and new businesses. "We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously so that we can quickly welcome Yahoo's tremendous talent and assets into our expanding portfolio in the digital advertising space."
The amended agreement, she said, "delivers a clear path to close the transaction in the second quarter."
Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs