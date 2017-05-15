United Airlines says cockpit door access info may have been made public

The inside of the cockpit of the Bombardier CS100 passenger jet is pictured on the opening day of the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London, on July 11, 2016. The event, held every two years southwest of London, traditionally sees US titan Boeing and Europe's Airbus compete as they unveil their latest multi-billion-dollar orders. / AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

(CBS NEWS) -- United Airlines said in a "Safety Alert" emailed to employees that information regarding its flight deck access security procedures "may have been compromised," CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

It also said in an emailed statement to CBS News that "some cockpit door access information may have been made public."

The email to employees, sent on Saturday, was short on specifics. But the airline said it was working on a "corrective action plan," noting that pilots have been asked to review procedures during briefings.

The emailed alert reminded employees that "the risk of a breach of the flight deck door is strongly mitigated by carefully following the flight deck security procedures," adding, "remember this information is sensitive security information and sharing this with anyone not authorized or who does not have a need to know is strictly prohibited."

Cockpit doors were fortified and secured following the 9/11 hijackings.

