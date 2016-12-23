Uber dispatches driverless cars to Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona governor Doug Ducey welcomed Uber's self-driving pilot one day after the California Department of Motor Vehicles moved to revoke the vehicles' registrations.

“Arizona welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms and wide open roads," Ducey said in a statement. "While California puts the brakes on innovation and change with more bureaucracy and more regulation, Arizona is paving the way for new technology and new businesses."

The Uber vehicles were loaded onto trucks headed for Arizona on Thursday. "We’ll be expanding our self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks, and we’re excited to have the support of Governor Ducey," the company said in a statement.

Uber began testing 16 self-driving vehicles in San Francisco earlier this month. State regulators ordered the cars off the road until the ride-hailing company obtained a permit. It said the driverless cars were not properly marked as test vehicles.

"Uber is welcome to test its autonomous technology in California like everybody else, through the issuance of a testing permit that can take less than 72 hours to issue after a completed application is submitted," regulators said.

Uber claimed it did not need a permit because the cars do not continuously drive themselves.

Uber said it remained committed to California and would redouble its efforts "to develop workable statewide rules."

A signature effort of Ducey has been opening Arizona to the "sharing" economy. He supported granting ride-hailing access to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. He also formed a Governor’s Council to loosen regulations on startups.

Ducey said he signed an executive order in 2015 supporting "the testing and operation of self-driving cars in Arizona with an emphasis on innovation, economic growth, and most importantly, public safety."