Trump on hand as Boeing unveils newest, biggest Dreamliner yet

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a crowd during the debut event for the Dreamliner 787-10 at Boeing's South Carolina facilities on February 17, 2017 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing rolled out the newest, biggest variant yet of its 787 Dreamliner widebody aircraft.

The “787-10” is the third variant of Boeing’s new-age Dreamliner, following the smaller 787-8 – the original – and 787-9 models.

The roll-out was celebrated by a throng of Boeing employees and other dignitaries Friday at Boeing’s assembly line in North Charleston, S.C. Such events typically draw a significant amount of fanfare, but spotlight for Boeing’s latest aircraft unveiling was even bigger with President Trump flying in for the occasion.

"That is one beautiful airplane, Trump said during the event. "What an amazing piece of art. What an amazing piece of work.”

While Boeing’s other Dreamliner variants are built both in South Carolina and at its larger assembly line in Everett, Wash., the 787-10 will be produced exclusively at the North Charleston facility. Boeing broke ground on its line there in 2009 and commenced operations in 2011.

“What’s happening here at Boeing South Carolina is a true American success story,” Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement. “In just a few short years, our team has transformed a greenfield site into a modern aerospace production facility that is delivering 787s to airlines all over the world and supporting thousands of U.S. jobs in the process.”

As for the 787-10 the company rolled out Friday, it’s the first variant of that model to ever come off the line. Boeing is expected to perform the aircraft’s first flight within the next few weeks as it launches flight testing needed to certify the 787-10 for commercial flying.

The jetmaker hopes to start delivering the 787-10s to airlines in 2018. So far, Boeing has received 149 orders for the plane from nine customers.

The 787-10 is essentially an 18-foot stretch of the 787-9. In a typical seating configuration, Boeing says the 787-10 will seat about 330 passengers – or about 40 more than a 787-9 would in a similar layout.

The 787-9 itself is a stretch of the original 787-8 version, about 20 feet longer with an extended range of about 300 miles. Boeing lists the 787-8 has having a capacity of about 242 passengers in a typical layout.

