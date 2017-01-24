Trump files paperwork turning over company offices to sons

(CBS NEWS) -- President Trump has resigned from all positions of authority and management within the Trump Organization and its affiliates, the Trump Organization confirmed in a statement Monday.
“President Trump also transferred title, management and authority of those companies to a trust, or subsidiaries thereof, collectively managed by his children, Don and Eric, and longtime executive and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg,” the statement said.
Mr. Trump resigned from his main company as well as 400 affiliates, a document obtained by CBS News shows.
MORE: Read more at CBSNEWS.com
Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs