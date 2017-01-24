Trump files paperwork turning over company offices to sons

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr., (L), and Eric Trump, walk in Trump Tower on November 14, 2016 in New York City. Trump is in the process of choosing his presidential cabinet as he transitions from a candidate to the president elect. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) -- President Trump has resigned from all positions of authority and management within the Trump Organization and its affiliates, the Trump Organization confirmed in a statement Monday.

“President Trump also transferred title, management and authority of those companies to a trust, or subsidiaries thereof, collectively managed by his children, Don and Eric, and longtime executive and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg,” the statement said.

Mr. Trump resigned from his main company as well as 400 affiliates, a document obtained by CBS News shows.

