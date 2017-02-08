Trump bashes Nordstrom after it dumped Ivanka's fashion line

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to complain that his daughter Ivanka has been "treated so unfairly" by the Nordstrom department store chain, which has announced it will no longer carry her fashion line.

Once again raising questions about mixing politics and the family's businesses, Trump wrote, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Trump didn't elaborate on how Nordstrom was unfair.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The tweet came nearly a week after upscale department store said it won't be stocking the Ivanka Trump label for the new season. Nordstrom indicated the brand's "performance" wasn't up to expectations.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business," the statement said last week.

Ivanka Trump's fashion line includes shoes and accessories.

Nordstrom's confirmation came after Bloomberg News reported, citing an unnamed source, that Nordstrom is "winding down" its relationship with Ivanka Trump.

In November, Nordstrom Co-President Pete Nordstrom sent employees a memo after the election in which he said the controversy over Ivanka Trump merchandise, which it has carried since 2009, had put the chain in a tight spot.

He said Nordstrom makes a "sincere effort not to make business decisions based on politics but on performance and results," but that "we find ourselves in a very difficult position."

Shares of Nordstrom dropped as much as 1.1% immediately after Trump's tweet but then quickly recovered. The stock was up 0.9% to $43.17 at midday.

USA Today