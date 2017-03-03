Top Uber exec is out amid workplace scrutiny

The logo of the ride sharing service Uber is seen in front of its headquarters on August 26, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2016 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — In the second major shake-up in a week, a top Uber executive has left the ride-hailing company as it comes under heavy scrutiny for its workplace culture and its business practices.

Ed Baker, vice president of product and marketplace, has left after three years at the company, Uber said, confirming a report in technology news outlet Recode. Daniel Graf is taking over as interim head of product and marketplace. Uber has also hired Facebook product executive Peter Deng to head up its rider product.

According to a statement provided by Baker to Recode, he's leaving to apply his experience to the public sector. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Monday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick asked his senior vice president of engineering Amit Singhal to step down after it was learned he had not revealed he was the subject of a sexual harassment investigation at his previous employer Google.

Also this week, an Uber driver dashcam video surfaced showing Kalanick berating the driver. The CEO then issued a staff-wide apology in which he admitted that his behavior had to change and that he was seeking leadership help.

Last month a former engineer accused the company of sexual harassment and discrimination. Uber has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the claims.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Uber has for years evaded law enforcement authorities around the globe by using a program called Greyball that identified and avoided these authorities.

