The list: Gymboree names 350 closing stores; 2 in Houston

Paul Gores, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , KHOU 9:33 AM. CDT July 12, 2017

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.

Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.

Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.

Here are the Texas Gymboree locations that are closing:

TEXAS

Gymboree
Westgate Mall 
7701 W. I-40, 
Suite 284 
Amarillo, TX 
79121
812

Gymboree
Parkdale Mall 
6155 Eastex Freeway, 
Suite #752 
Beaumont, TX 
77706
409.924.0110

Gymboree
Post Oak Mall 
1500 Harvey Street, 
#6012 
College Station, TX 
77840
979.680.1176

Gymboree
Sunland Park Mall 
750 Sunland Park Drive, 
L07 
El Paso, TX 
79912
915.584.7715

Gymboree
River Oaks Shopping Center 
2012 West Gray 
Houston, TX 
77019
713.529.9095

Gymboree
Village Archade 
2548 University Blvd. 
Houston, TX 
77005
713.533.0020

Gymboree
Vista Ridge 
2401 S. Stemons Freeway, 
#2372 
Lewisville, TX 
75067
972.315.5208

Gymboree
South Plains Mall 
6002 Slide Road, 
Space #G32 
Lubbock, TX 
79414
806.785.3334

Gymboree
Pearland Town Center 
11200 Broadway Street, 
Suite #760 
Pearland, TX 
77584
713.436.8610

Gymboree
Collin Creek 
811 N. Central Expressway, 
Suite 2180 
Plano, TX 
75075
972.578.7641

Gymboree
Preston Park 
1900 Preston Road, 
Suite 209 
Plano, TX 
75093
972.964.5963

Gymboree
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 West Park Blvd., 
Ste A110A 
Plano, TX 
75093
972.202.5660

