The list: Gymboree names 350 closing stores; 2 in Houston

People walk by the children's clothing retailer Gymboree, which has filed for bankruptcy protection on June 13, 2017 (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.

Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.

Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.

Here are the Texas Gymboree locations that are closing:

TEXAS

Gymboree

Westgate Mall

7701 W. I-40,

Suite 284

Amarillo, TX

79121

812

Gymboree

Parkdale Mall

6155 Eastex Freeway,

Suite #752

Beaumont, TX

77706

409.924.0110

Gymboree

Post Oak Mall

1500 Harvey Street,

#6012

College Station, TX

77840

979.680.1176

Gymboree

Sunland Park Mall

750 Sunland Park Drive,

L07

El Paso, TX

79912

915.584.7715

Gymboree

River Oaks Shopping Center

2012 West Gray

Houston, TX

77019

713.529.9095

Gymboree

Village Archade

2548 University Blvd.

Houston, TX

77005

713.533.0020

Gymboree

Vista Ridge

2401 S. Stemons Freeway,

#2372

Lewisville, TX

75067

972.315.5208

Gymboree

South Plains Mall

6002 Slide Road,

Space #G32

Lubbock, TX

79414

806.785.3334

Gymboree

Pearland Town Center

11200 Broadway Street,

Suite #760

Pearland, TX

77584

713.436.8610

Gymboree

Collin Creek

811 N. Central Expressway,

Suite 2180

Plano, TX

75075

972.578.7641

Gymboree

Preston Park

1900 Preston Road,

Suite 209

Plano, TX

75093

972.964.5963

Gymboree

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 West Park Blvd.,

Ste A110A

Plano, TX

75093

972.202.5660

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel