The list: Gymboree names 350 closing stores; 2 in Houston

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.
Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.
“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.
“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.
Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.
Here are the Texas Gymboree locations that are closing:
TEXAS
Gymboree
Westgate Mall
7701 W. I-40,
Suite 284
Amarillo, TX
79121
812
Gymboree
Parkdale Mall
6155 Eastex Freeway,
Suite #752
Beaumont, TX
77706
409.924.0110
Gymboree
Post Oak Mall
1500 Harvey Street,
#6012
College Station, TX
77840
979.680.1176
Gymboree
Sunland Park Mall
750 Sunland Park Drive,
L07
El Paso, TX
79912
915.584.7715
Gymboree
River Oaks Shopping Center
2012 West Gray
Houston, TX
77019
713.529.9095
Gymboree
Village Archade
2548 University Blvd.
Houston, TX
77005
713.533.0020
Gymboree
Vista Ridge
2401 S. Stemons Freeway,
#2372
Lewisville, TX
75067
972.315.5208
Gymboree
South Plains Mall
6002 Slide Road,
Space #G32
Lubbock, TX
79414
806.785.3334
Gymboree
Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway Street,
Suite #760
Pearland, TX
77584
713.436.8610
Gymboree
Collin Creek
811 N. Central Expressway,
Suite 2180
Plano, TX
75075
972.578.7641
Gymboree
Preston Park
1900 Preston Road,
Suite 209
Plano, TX
75093
972.964.5963
Gymboree
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 West Park Blvd.,
Ste A110A
Plano, TX
75093
972.202.5660
