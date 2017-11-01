29 Dairy Queen restaurants to close after franchisee bankruptcy filing

Dairy Queen

HOUSTON -- Dozens of Dairy Queen restaurants are set to close, including one in the Houston area, after a franchisee based in North Texas filed for bankruptcy.

Vasari, LLC has a hearing on Wednesday over the Chapter 11 filing. It owns about 70 stores total and will close 29 of them.

Most of the stores closing are located in the Texas Panhandle, and Vasari cites the decline of the oil business as a big reason for the filing.

But Hurricane Harvey also had a negative impact on business, Vasari said.

The only store set to close in the Houston area is located at 1612 North Frazier Street Conroe, Texas, 77301.

